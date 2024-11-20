Taiwan to address security risks from Chinese sailors in state shipping corp

Beijing [China], November 20, : On Tuesday, Premier Cho Jung-tai promised to resolve the issue of Chinese sailors employed by Taiwan's state-owned China Steel Express Corp. (CSE) in a "swift, secure, and efficient" manner.

The Premier made these comments while responding to questions from Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Hung Sun-han during a legislative hearing, reported the Central News Agency Taiwan.

Hung highlighted that nearly 20 per cent of the sailors employed by CSE, a subsidiary of Taiwan's state-run China Steel Corp. (CSC), are Chinese nationals, as reported by Taiwan Focus. He raised concerns that they could represent a national security risk to Taiwan if tensions in the Taiwan Strait escalate.

Hung pointed to public utilities like Taiwan Power Co. and oil refiner CPC Corp., Taiwan, noting that neither company employs Chinese sailors on their cargo ships. He questioned why CSE does not follow the same practice.

Hung recommended that the Ministry of Economic Affairs develop a plan within the next two months to address the issue, aiming to eliminate any national security risks associated with CSE, whose vessels primarily transport "critical goods."

In reply, Economics Minister Kuo Jyh-huei admitted that it "would be detrimental" if operational information from CSE were to be leaked.

The report further stated that Kuo pledged to engage in discussions with CSC and push for the implementation of improvement measures as soon as possible.

Supporting Kuo's stance, Cho stated that he would instruct the Ministry of Economic Affairs, CSC, and CSE to properly manage foreign and Chinese sailors to protect operations and ensure national security. He emphasized that the matter would be handled "logically, safely, and effectively."

CSE, founded in February 1996, is a fully owned subsidiary of Kaohsiung-based CSC, with a paid-in capital of NT$4.225 billion (USD 130 million).

The company's operations include providing shipping services for raw materials, ship chartering, managing ships, serving as a shipping agency, and transporting steel products to ensure a steady supply of raw materials for the CSC Group, in line with its goals for growth and diversification.

