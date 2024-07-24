Taiwan's Armed forces conduct 'anti-landing' exercise as Han Kuang war games enter day 3

Taipei [Taiwan], July 24 : Taiwan's annual military exercise, Han Kuang, entered its third day on Wednesday, the country's Ministry of National Defence said.

Taiwan's armed forces conducted a joint landing exercise and it is their first public exercise that also features a live broadcast, the statement said.

In a post on X, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said, "#HanKuang40 Day 3 #ROCArmedForces conducted joint anti-landing exercise this morning. This is also our first public exercise in a live broadcast for the public to watch. #HanKuang #NoLimit"

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1815923441599746479?t=8sQimrvobj4tl922h4Ib9Q&s=08

Despite the looming threat of Typhoon Gaemi making landfall on Wednesday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence has assured that the armed forces are fully prepared to face the storm while moving ahead with their scheduled annual war games Han Kuang exercises.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (ROC) took to its official X handle and said, "Typhoon Kaemi approaches. ROC Armed Forces are ready to respond the potential disasters and continue our drills.

It added, "If Penghu's weather is safe for drills, we will have a live broadcast at tomorrow morning at 05:30. Welcome, join us."

The Ministry of National Defence had said, "ROC Armed Forces have set up contingency runway, conducted tactical manoeuvre for force protection. As a typhoon approaches, we will continue our drills while ensuring our safety."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1815608158938882183

The Han Kuang exercises are pivotal for Taiwan's defence strategy, encompassing both live-fire drills and computerised simulations designed to enhance combat readiness amidst regional tensions.

On Tuesday, thousands of reservists across Taiwan reported for duty as the nation commenced the live-fire phase of its largest annual military exercises, Han Kuang, Focus Taiwan reported.

The drills, coordinated by the Ministry of National Defence's Joint Operations Command Centre, kicked off at 6 am on Monday, marking the 40th edition of the event. The drills aim to raise public awareness of emergency response measures and reduce the likelihood of casualties and damage in case of an enemy attack.

Exercise Han Kuang is a way for Taiwan's government to test local authorities' emergency response capabilities and will run till July 26. The emphasis is on testing Taiwan's ability to protect critical infrastructure in its capital as well as to enhance the resilience of its key infrastructure nationwide, according to the Ministry of National Defence (MND).

The drills are aimed at testing military-civilian cooperation to carry out wartime supply-delivery missions and will therefore be staged at a major port in Taiwan during the five-day live-fire drills to ensure links to the outside world could remain open in the event of a Chinese blockade.

