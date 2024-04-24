Taiwan's attempt to restrict China trips by legislators fails

Taipei [Taiwan], April 24 : Taiwan's attempt to restrict China travel by lawmakers and city and county councillors failed Tuesday, reported Taiwan News.

The move was aimed against plans by Kuomintang (KMT) caucus convener Fu Kun-chi to lead a delegation to Beijing April 25-28.

Fu was believed to have cancelled his trip after the latest earthquakes in his home region of Hualien.

Leading members within the Kuomintang (KMT) have recently increased their visits to China, with former President Ma Ying-jeou and Vice Chair Andrew Hsia undertaking separate occasions.

Taiwan's ruling party Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Puma Shen earlier had urged to lawmaker for restrict China trips amid rising national security concerns.

Shen stated that national security restrictions on elected politicians visiting China should also include members of city councils, county councils, and the Legislative Yuan, as per Taiwan News.

Additionally, it has been suggested that travellers to China should disclose the nature of their meetings and the content of their discussions with Chinese officials, Taiwan News reported citing CNA.

He said the restrictions should be valid for all officials and politicians who came into contact with confidential and sensitive information.

However, the Procedure Committee approved a KMT motion to put Shen's proposal aside for the time being by 10 to eight votes. Critics said the DPP lawmaker's view was too narrow, as meetings by lawmakers in other countries could also affect national security.

Earlier, on Monday, legislators of Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) proposed an amendment to strip benefits from military retirees who have received suspended sentences for espionage-related offences, Taipei Times reported.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Puma Shen alleged that China frequently uses retired military officers to "build bridges" with active-duty military personnel in Taiwan. They penetrate Taiwan's active military leadership as part of a long-running Chinese operation to build a spy ring among serving and retired military officers.

He further said that only the personnel who have received sentences under the contraventions stipulated in the Anti-infiltration Act and the National Security Act will lose their retirement benefits.

Additionally, 14 retirees who have been sentenced under espionage-related offences are off however, 85 per cent of that remains outstanding, DPP legislator Michelle Lin was quoted as saying.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor