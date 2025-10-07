Taiwan's diplomatic presence in South Africa under threat amid China's pressure

Taipei [Taiwan], October 7 : Taiwan's diplomatic mission in South Africa is facing mounting pressure as the government in Pretoria moves to downgrade ties, allegedly under the influence of China, according to Taiwan News.

The South African government has ordered Taiwan to relocate its representative office from the capital, Pretoria, to Johannesburg, effectively ending a five-decade presence in the capital, as reported by Taiwan News.

According to Taiwan News, Taiwan's representative, Oliver Liao, said the shift is clearly politically motivated, stating, "We are not welcome here."

After Taiwan resisted the relocation, South Africa responded by altering the office's listing on official government websites, even removing Liao's name and replacing it with those of deceased staff.

The South African government, whose top trading partner is China, has not publicly explained the motive behind the move. Officials claim it follows international norms, but Taiwan contends this contradicts a 1997 agreement signed under Nelson Mandela that permitted its office to remain in Pretoria under its original name.

In July, the office was formally renamed the "Taipei Commercial Office," retroactive to March 31, following repeated demands from South Africa. Liao emphasised the growing pressure as Chinese President Xi Jinping prepares to visit South Africa for the G20 summit this November, marking his fifth trip to the country.

The relationship between Taiwan and South Africa dates back to the apartheid era, when both countries faced international isolation. Taiwanese migrants were even given "honorary White" status under apartheid laws.

Despite this history and nearly USD 2 billion in Taiwanese investment across 450 companies, the Taiwanese community has sharply declined from 50,000 in 1998 to about 8,000 today, as cited by Taiwan News.

Trade between the two nations also fell by over a third in 2024, totalling just USD 2.3 billion in 2022. With South Africa deepening ties with China, including military cooperation and increased agricultural exports, Taiwan's diplomatic foothold continues to erode, as reported by Taiwan News.

