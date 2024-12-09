Taiwan's former speaker proposes new Cross-Strait narrative: "Separate governance without division"

Taipei [Taiwan], December 9 : Former Legislative Speaker Wang Jin-pyng of Taiwan's Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) unveiled a new cross-strait narrative on Tuesday, suggesting that Taiwan and China should adopt a model of "separate governance without division," reported the Taipei Times.

This new approach challenges the existing frameworks and calls for a cooperative relationship based on shared sovereignty, Taipei Times reported.

At the launch of the "Middle Way Peace Alliance," a cross-strait think tank, Wang emphasised that Taiwan and China should not be seen as subordinate to each other. "The two sides of the Taiwan Strait are not subordinate to each other in terms of governance but share sovereignty without division," he stated.

Wang explained that this proposal takes into account the current political realities, where Taiwan and China are governed separately, yet still recognise the importance of maintaining peaceful relations.

Wang's proposal advocates for a pragmatic approach to cross-strait relations, one that acknowledges both historical context and current developments. He emphasised that both sides should prioritise the safety and well-being of their people while respecting each other's political systems and ways of life.

This approach, he argued, could offer a path toward dialogue and understanding amidst the growing tensions between the two sides, reported Taipei Times.

It remains unclear whether Wang's new proposal is intended to replace the KMT's longstanding "1992 consensus," a tacit agreement that both Taiwan and China acknowledge there is "one China," with each side having its own interpretation of what "China" means.

Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party has long rejected this consensus.

Wang also acknowledged the increasing uncertainty in cross-strait relations, noting that what once seemed like a promising path to peace has now become a source of concern, Taipei Times reported.

He attributed this shift to global changes, ideological constraints, and the stagnation of cross-strait exchanges. Wang believes his proposal could help reinitiate dialogue and reduce misunderstandings that have worsened tensions in recent years.

