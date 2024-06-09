Taiwan's Kinmen Defense Command vows to take countermeasures after Chinese drone threat

Taipei [Taiwan], June 9 : The Taiwan Army's Kinmen Defence Command said on Saturday that it will take countermeasures in accordance with drone regulations after a Chinese TikTok video claimed that drones would be flown to Kinmen to drop propaganda leaflets.

The decision comes after two unidentified persons said they would deliver leaflets near the Mashan observation post on Kinmen to "send warmth to the Taiwanese troops", Taiwan News reported, citing Kinmen Defence Command press release.

After reviewing the video, the Taiwanese military said that no drones flew near the camp area. The Kinmen Defense Command said some Chinese individuals with unclear motives did not consider the effect of fueling resentment among the Taiwanese and frayed cross-strait relations.

The command said that these people intend to gain the attention of the media and increase social media traffic or popularity, adding that their behaviour and mindset are not to be condoned.

According to the Command statement, the Taiwan military closely monitors enemy threats and does not give in to the "frivolous actions of Chinese netizens." It further said that camouflaging weapons, equipment and facilities on Kinmen has been completed.

The incident comes at a time when Kinmen is set to play an important part in Han Kuang 40 military exercises set to take place in July, according to Chief of the General Staff Admiral Mei Chia-shu. Mei said geographic circumstance of Kinmen implies that forces posted on the island must cooperate closely.

On May 29, Taiwan's Coast Guard on Wednesday expelled two Chinese military vessels that entered waters off Taiwan-controlled Kinmen Islands, the Central News Agency (CNA) reported, citing Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA).

On June 1, the CGA's Kinmen-Matsu-Penghu Branch said that coast guards began monitoring two suspicious vessels at 9:13 am (local time) on Wednesday, which took off from the direction of southeastern China's Xiamen city, which is near Taiwan's three outlying island groups.

The Chinese vessels intruded into Taiwan's restricted waters south of Kinmen's Zhaishan area. The Coast Guard said it monitored the situation and sent patrol boat PP-10039 to collect evidence and found that the Chinese ships were People's Liberation Army (PLA) supply ships with hull numbers "KD161" and "KD162," made with the structural integrity of landing crafts, Central News Agency reported.

After the discovery, the Taiwanese patrol boat issued warnings and drove the vessels away. This ordeal lasted for approximately 40 minutes, according to Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA).

On June 1, the Taiwan Army's Kinmen Defence Command confirmed the transgression. The command said that it discovered the sortie on Wednesday and reported the ships to the Coast Guard's Kinmen-Matsu-Penghu Branch, according to CNA report.

It further said that it had notified its response troops to enhance their awareness after the incident. The Taiwanese army noted that the area under its defence has the capability to monitor the situation around its premises to give a proper situational response.

