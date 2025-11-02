Taiwan's KMT chair Cheng Li-wun pledges democracy, economic revival, cross-strait peace

Taipei [Taiwan], November 2 : The newly elected Chairperson of Taiwan's opposition party Kuomintang (KMT), Cheng Li-wun, vowed to lead the party in defending democracy, revitalising the economy, and pursuing long-term peace across the Taiwan Strait during what she described as Taiwan's most challenging period, Focus Taiwan reported.

Cheng made the remarks on Saturday as she took over from outgoing Chair Eric Chu at the KMT's 22nd National Congress in Taipei, an event attended by prominent officials, including the country's Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu, his deputy Johnny Chiang, and Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an, Focus Taiwan reported.

Addressing the assembly, Cheng highlighted rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait and a rapidly shifting global economic landscape. She criticised the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) prolonged governance, saying it has weakened Taiwan's democracy and rule of law, and stressed that the KMT has a key responsibility to restore stability and address the nation's challenges.

Cheng expressed confidence in the party's unity under her leadership and promised the Taiwanese public that the KMT would protect democratic values, rejuvenate the economy, and work toward sustained cross-strait peace, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

She added that the party aims to turn "Taiwan's worst times into its best" while continuing internal reforms, strengthening the organisation, and attracting younger talent.

Cheng also emphasised her vision for the KMT to serve as both Taiwan's largest political party and a public-orientated organisation supporting vulnerable communities nationwide, Focus Taiwan reported.

During the handover, outgoing Chair Eric Chu called for party unity under Cheng's leadership, saying it is essential for the KMT's growth and strength.

"We only have one Kuomintang, and unity is our only path," he remarked, as quoted by Focus Taiwan.

Chu reflected on his 48-year membership in the party, expressing gratitude to those who supported him throughout his political career, including his previous chairmanships from 2014 to 2016 and 2021 to 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor