Taiwan's military monitors new Chinese drone capable of disrupting radio communications

Taipei [Taiwan], August 12 : Taiwan's military is monitoring a new electronic warfare variant of the Chinese BZK-005 UAV, which was spotted northeast of the island nation, Taiwan News reported on Monday.

The new variant is believed to have enhanced electronic warfare capabilities, including full-spectrum jamming and communication disruption that could interfere with Taiwan's military command and control systems during the invasion.

This UAV appears to be an updated version of China's Harbin BZK-005, a medium-altitude, long-range drone that has frequently entered Taiwan and Japan's air defence identification zones (ADIZ), according to Liberty Times.

On August 9, Japan's Ministry of Defence captured images of this BZK-005 flying over the Miyako Strait. As per a report by Taiwan News, the drone featured new antennas and a suspected pod.

Japan's defence ministry reported that the BZK-005 flew from the East China Sea, airspace between Okinawa and Miyako Island, reached the western Pacific, and then returned along the same route.

A military source stated that the Ministry of National Defence is aware of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) drone developments and has implemented countermeasures.

Experts suggest that the PLA has upgraded some drones with EW antennas and pods to enhance their electronic warfare capabilities, including full-spectrum jamming and communication disruption, as reported by Taiwan News.

The US military has also warned Taiwan about the potential use of small drone swarms by the PLA, equipped with microwave reconnaissance, jamming devices, or electromagnetic weapons. These drones might enter Taiwan's airspace to conduct electronic warfare and jamming.

In recent years, the PLA has increased its drone activity. Alongside the BZK-005, the Tengden TB-001 "Twin-Tailed Scorpion" UAV poses a significant threat due to its reconnaissance and strike capabilities.

According to Taiwan News, the BZK-005 can operate for up to 40 hours at altitudes between 3,000 and 7,000 meters and is equipped for a range of missions including reconnaissance, surveillance, and ground strikes.

