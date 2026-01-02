Taipei [Taiwan], January 2 : Taiwan's Secretary-General of the National Security Council and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Joseph Wu widely known has publicly thanked the United States for urging restraint following China's latest military exercises near Taiwan and across the wider region.

In a post on X.com, Wu said China's recent drills were aimed at intimidation and coercion, warning that such actions are destabilizing for the Indo-Pacific. "China's military exercises toward Taiwan and others in the region were designed to intimidate and coerce countries in the Indo-Pacific. They're provocative and escalatory," he wrote. He expressed appreciation to the US State Department for issuing a statement on New Year's Day calling on Beijing to reduce tensions.

Wu's remarks came amid heightened concern in Taipei and among regional partners after the People's Liberation Army conducted large-scale live-fire exercises around Taiwan. The drills involved naval and air forces operating in multiple zones near the island, drawing criticism for raising the risk of miscalculation and threatening civilian air and maritime traffic.

By thanking Washington, Wu underscored the importance Taiwan places on international support and coordinated messaging in response to what it views as growing military pressure from Beijing. He noted that clear and consistent calls for restraint from the international community play a critical role in preserving stability and deterring further escalation.

The United States, through the State Department, has reiterated its opposition to unilateral efforts to alter the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, including through force or coercion. Washington has also emphasized its commitment to peace and stability in the region, a stance that has been welcomed by Taipei amid rising tensions.

Joseph Wu's message reflects Taiwan's broader diplomatic strategy of highlighting shared democratic values and security interests with like-minded partners. As Secretary-General of the National Security Council, he continues to play a key role in shaping Taiwan's security outlook and international engagement at a time of increasing geopolitical uncertainty.

Regional observers note that statements such as Wu's are intended not only to thank allies but also to signal Taiwan's resolve to work with partners to maintain a free, open, and stable Indo-Pacific.

