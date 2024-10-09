Taiwan's population declines in September amid low birth rate, higher death rate

Taipei [Taiwan], October 9 : Taiwan's population saw a gradual decline in September, according to data released by the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) on Wednesday.

The MOI's routine report revealed that Taiwan's population at the end of September stood at 23,404,138, marking a decrease of 2,470 people compared to the end of August, Focus Taiwan reported.

The population decline in September was attributed to a lower birth rate of 6.15 per 1,000 people, contrasted with a higher death rate of 8.11 per 1,000, according to Focus Taiwan.

While there was a net migration gain of 1,301, with 101,274 individuals leaving and 102,575 entering the country, this was insufficient to offset the population decline caused by the birth rate being lower than the death rate, Focus Taiwan stated.

MOI data showed 97,733 births so far this year, a slight decrease from the 99,652 births recorded during the same period last year.

Taiwan's population records are based on household registration data, Focus Taiwan reported.

