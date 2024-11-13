Taken balanced approach in our interactions with the US' two parties: Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Taipei [Taiwan], November 13 : The Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has adopted a balanced approach to interacting with the two major parties in the United States. Taiwan's diplomatic efforts focus on building robust relationships with both Democratic and Republican parties, ensuring continuity and cooperation across administrations.

This balanced approach enables Taiwan to foster strong bilateral relations, regardless of which party holds power, Taipei Times reported

MOFA North American Affairs Department Director-General Wang Liang-yu said at a press conference that Taiwan would work with US President-elect Donald Trump to bolster Taiwan-US ties.

"MOFA and our overseas representatives' offices have long taken a balanced approach in our interactions with the US' two parties, establishing a wide network of friends," she said, adding that it would continue to do so.

Taipei Times stated that Taiwan always took a balanced approach to building friendships with US officials across party lines. It added that Taiwan would continue to work toward bolstering Taiwan-US relations under the incoming administration of US President-elect Donald Trump next year, the ministry said on Tuesday.

MOFA North American Affairs Department Director-General Wang Liang-yu made the remark in response to media queries at a routine news conference. In the past few days, US media reported some confirmed members as well as likely candidates for Trump's Cabinet, and Wang was asked to comment on his selection for key positions, Taipei Times reported.

"After the election, the ministry will continue to pay attention to the formation of Trump's incoming administration and build on the existing foundation of a solid partnership to strengthen Taiwan-US relations," Wang said.

In related news, the American Institute in Taiwan last week publicized a letter from the US' agriculture, commerce and state departments to state governors and local governments to encourage cooperation with Taiwan.

The letter stressed that Taiwan is a vital US partner and encouraged commercial, cultural, educational, people-to-people and other engagements with Taiwan, she said, as per Taipei Times.

The letter also said the two sides should take advantage of shared values and their robust relationship, she added.

