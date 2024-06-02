Taliban better than PTI founder Imran Khan: Pak provincial minister

Lahore [Pakistan], June 2 : Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, asserting that even the Taliban is better than him, as reported by ARY News.

During a press briefing, Bokhari accused PTI that it's 'simple formula' of revolution was to gain support and NRO from 'powerful quarters'.

She questioned the significance given to the Hamoodur Rahman Commission (HRC) report, suggesting that a commission should be formed to investigate Imran Khan's alleged "anti-Pakistan" agenda.

"Imran Khan's agenda is to break Pakistan into parts," Bokhari claimed, according to ARY News.

She went on to compare PTI founder to the Taliban, arguing that while the Taliban own up to their beliefs and actions, Imran Khan fails to do so.

These remarks followed a letter from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Cell, requesting access to Imran Khan, who is currently incarcerated, to probe a "controversial" post from his official social media account.

The letter stated that the PTI founder's post on May 26 disseminated anti-state propaganda, targeting institutions, particularly the Pakistan Army.

According to the FIA Cybercrime Cell, the video posted aimed to distort facts, incite rebellion among officers and soldiers, and sow discord within various state institutions, violating the PICA Act 2016. They seek access to Imran Khan for further investigation.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has called upon PTI leaders Barrister Gohar and Omar Ayub, as well as party spokesperson Raoof Hasan, regarding the alleged "misuse" of imprisoned PTI founder Imran Khan's X account for disseminating provocative content against state institutions, it was revealed on Saturday, Dawn reported.

On May 26, a video shared from Imran's official account featured a quote attributed to him: "Every Pakistani should study the Hamoodur Rahman Commission Report and get to know who was the true traitor, General Yahya Khan or Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."

The video asserted that the former military dictator bore responsibility for the country's division, citing purported atrocities committed by the Pakistani military during the civil conflict.

Additionally, the video juxtaposed images of the current civilian and military leadership, alleging that they had unlawfully seized the party's electoral mandate.

The post sparked considerable backlash and controversy, particularly from government circles. An investigation into the post has been initiated by the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber Wing.

Initially distancing itself from the post, the PTI later "claimed" ownership of it on Friday and reiterated the call for people to read the Hamoodur Rehman Commission report, while also emphasising the need for the military to operate within its constitutional bounds, Dawn reported.

