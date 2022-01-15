Taliban blames ethnic conflicts for death of democracy in Afghanistan

Amid reports of ethnic discrimination in the northern Faryab province by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the Taliban on Friday blamed that inherited ethnic conflicts as the cause of death of democracy in Afghanistan.

The statement comes a day after the arrest of a local Pashtoon Taliban commander in Balkh province by an Uzbek which triggered a demonstration in Faryab province. The protesters accused the Taliban of ethnic discrimination, reported The Khaama Press.

A spokesman of the Taliban Inamullah Samangani in a Twitter post said that escalating and strengthening ethnic conflicts in Afghanistan was the biggest cause for the death of democracy in the country.

Inamullah Samangani said that democracy is now dead in Afghanistan, reported Tolo News.

"After the death of democracy in Afghanistan, the pro-democracy people are still striving to cause chaos in Afghanistan," read the Twitter post of Samangani.

He blamed the pro-democracy figures for the ethnic conflicts.

Taliban has largely been comprised of Pashtoon. Moreover, after the formation of IEA, minorities and ethnic groups are susceptible to threat from the majority Pashtun ethnic Taliban.

Afghanistan witnessed a similar situation in the mid-1990s when the government witnessed a Taliban takeover and an ethnic war.

( With inputs from ANI )

