Taliban Deputy Foreign Minister Stanekzai urges Afghans to return to nation

Taliban's Deputy Foreign Minister Sher Muhammad Abbas Stanekzai on Saturday urged Afghan nationals to return to the country as he claimed that Afghanistan is now safe and secure.

Speaking at a gathering in Kabul on the occasion of International Migrants Day, Abbas Stanekzai said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is committed to its general amnesty and all Afghans can live in peace, reported Khaama Press.

Stanekzai said that Afghanistan is now safe and secure so all those who have left the country for economic and political reasons must return.

He said that the Afghan specialists should come back and do their part in the development of Afghanistan, reported Khaama Press.

The Deputy Foreign Minister further added that they have inherited an ongoing fragile economic situation from the previous Afghan government.

Stanekzai also called on Iran and Pakistan to facilitate the best of lives for the Afghan refugees.

The Taliban officials have again asked the International community to meet their pledges and assist Afghanistan in the areas of immigration, humanitarian aids, and building diplomatic relations with Afghanistan.

More than 100 days have passed since the Taliban seized control over Afghanistan but the outfit is yet to be recognized by any country in the world.

Respect for women and human rights, establishing inclusive government, not allowing Afghanistan to become a safe haven of terrorism are the preconditions for the recognition set by the international community.

Moreover, Afghanistan is facing a looming economic meltdown and humanitarian catastrophe in the aftermath of the Taliban takeover. Billions of dollars worth of the country's assets abroad, mostly in the US, have been frozen and international funding to the country has ceased.

( With inputs from ANI )

