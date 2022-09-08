Taliban fails to appoint "official cabinet" even after a year of taking over Kabul

Even as it has been a year since the Taliban took over Kabul, the regime has failed to designate its officials' "formal cabinet portfolios", media portals said.

It must be noted that since August last year, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has an acting cabinet. Though an acting cabinet was established, the formal cabinet has still not been announced, and all of the ministers are still serving as acting heads, reported Afghanistan's local media outlet Tolo News.

Talibani appointed spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid attributed this to the lack of a constitution, the inability to create a council, and a few other governance-related issues as key reasons why an "official cabinet" has not been announced.

"At the moment, our cabinet is acting; however, this is still the result of some wisdom, since there are still some governance shortages in the country that need to be addressed. For instance, we do not yet have a council, the constitution has not yet been established, and there are still some other issues. Let us come together as a nation, and if we achieve stability, the system will no longer be acting," he remarked.

"Tell us so that we truly understand what kind of government you want. Believe me, they haven't told us what kind of government they want up until now. However, the Afghan government must be the one to find a solution to that country's issues," said Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting foreign minister.

But analysts have different views about the cabinet of the Islamic Emirate.

"Where there is no legislation, the relationship between the people and the government is not established, the structure of the government is not defined, the responsibilities, obligations, and duties of each power are not stated, it is difficult to announce the official cabinet," said Sayed Javad Sajadi, another political analyst.

"The Taliban should construct a normal government with all the standards, with national legitimacy, a ruler, and declare their cabinet-- if the Taliban really want to work for their country for their survival, and if they have come to rule," said Aziz Marij, a political analyst.

One of the issues that sparked controversy during the past year was the current cabinet's lack of female representation, as per the media portal.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor