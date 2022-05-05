Taliban forces prohibit Shia mosques from holding Eid prayers: Reports

The Taliban regime in Afghanistan prohibited dozens of Shia mosques from holding Eid prayers on Tuesday, local media said.

The reports of prohibition were reported from the major cities of Herat and Kabul with some Shia Muslims also forced to break their fast prior to the announcement of Eid by their mosques.

"#Taliban forces prohibited dozens of #Shia mosques from holding the #Eid prayer on Tuesday. Some Shia followers also reported of being forced to break their fast prior to shia announcement of Eid. Shia activists has reported this violation of religious' rights in #Herat, #Kabul," a local journalist claimed on Twitter.

Notably, the situation of human rights in Afghanistan has worsened since the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban's return to power in August last year. Although the fighting in the country has ended, serious human rights violations continue unabated, especially against women and minorities.

In the past few weeks, a series of deadly blasts, especially targetting minorities have hit Afghanistan, with the latest major blast targeted at a mosque on Friday afternoon in Kabul killing at least 30 people and injuring many others.

The series of blasts and vulnerable security conditions, especially for the minorities has drawn worldwide condemnation, including from the United Nations (UN), the EU, US and others.

Afghanistan is also grappling with a serious humanitarian crisis as according to international assessments, Afghanistan has now the highest number of people in emergency food insecurity in the world, with more than 23 million in need of assistance, and approximately 95 per cent of the population having insufficient food consumption.

( With inputs from ANI )

