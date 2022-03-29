Taliban Foreign Minister meets Indonesian, Qatari officials in Doha, discusses humanitarian situation

Taliban acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Mersudi and Deputy Foreign Minister of Qatar Lolwah Al-Khater in Doha on Monday and discussed Afghanistan's humanitarian, economic, and educational situation.

According to the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Indonesia's Deputy Foreign Minister pledged continuing humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported.

The Ministry said that they will support the educational sector in Afghanistan and will grant scholarships to Afghan students.

Meanwhile, Qatar's Deputy Foreign Minister pledged that Qatar's Charity Foundation will open its office in Kabul in near future.

Afghanistan's Foreign Minister expressed gratitude to both Indonesia and Qatar and pledged cooperation with the country's operations in Afghanistan.

Earlier, Qatar has signed a letter of content with Indonesia based on which both the countries will cooperate in providing humanitarian and development assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

The agreement was signed at the sideline of the Doha Forum between Qatar's Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Shiekh Muhammad Bin Abdurahmand Al-Thani and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Khaama Press reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

