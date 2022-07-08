Taliban frees 935 prisoners on eve of Eid

By IANS | Published: July 8, 2022 01:15 PM 2022-07-08T13:15:04+5:30 2022-07-08T13:30:21+5:30

Kabul, July 8 The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan announced on Friday that it has released 935 prisoners on ...

Taliban frees 935 prisoners on eve of Eid | Taliban frees 935 prisoners on eve of Eid

Taliban frees 935 prisoners on eve of Eid

Next

Kabul, July 8 The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan announced on Friday that it has released 935 prisoners on the eve of Eid al-Adha.

The prisoners were pardoned by a decree issued by Haibatullah Akhundzada, supreme leader of the Taliba, and according to the guidance of the country's Supreme Court, Xinhua news agency quoted government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid as saying in a social media post.

He said the prisoners were released from jail across Afghanistan's 34 provinces.

Afghanistan will makr Eid al-Adha on July 9-11 this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Haibatullah akhundzada Haibatullah akhundzada Afghanistan Xinhua Kabul Supreme Court Zabihullah Mujahid Afg Afghanistan taliban Several supreme court Supreme court and high court level