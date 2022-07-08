Taliban frees 935 prisoners on eve of Eid

Kabul, July 8 The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan announced on Friday that it has released 935 prisoners on the eve of Eid al-Adha.

The prisoners were pardoned by a decree issued by Haibatullah Akhundzada, supreme leader of the Taliba, and according to the guidance of the country's Supreme Court, Xinhua news agency quoted government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid as saying in a social media post.

He said the prisoners were released from jail across Afghanistan's 34 provinces.

Afghanistan will makr Eid al-Adha on July 9-11 this year.

