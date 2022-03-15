Taliban pressurising Afghan embassies to replace former diplomats with its supporters: Report

Afghan embassies in foreign countries that do not recognize the Taliban government are facing financial difficulties as well as pressure from Taliban officials in Kabul to replace the former government's diplomats with their own supporters, according to a media report.

Notably, nearly 60 ambassadors and other diplomats posted in the government of former President Ashraf Ghani have not recognized the Taliban government, Pakistan vernacular media reported citing foreign media reports.

According to Pakistan vernacular media, Afghan ambassador to Italy Khalid Zakaria has accused Taliban supporters of threatening and torturing staff at some embassies.

The Taliban administration also tried to persuade him to work for the new Afghan government, but he refused, according to the media outlet.

Notably, the Afghan government collapsed on August 15 when then-president Ashraf Ghani fled to Afghanistan, leading to the Taliban taking over the country.

The Taliban's swift ascension to power in Afghanistan has triggered economic disarray and a dire humanitarian crisis in the country. Since the group came into power, they have cracked down on foreigners and women, at times forcing them to quit their jobs and depriving them of education.

The crimes against the protesters or whoever raises their voice against the Taliban-led government have also increased significantly in Afghanistan.

