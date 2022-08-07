Taliban responsible for defending all Afghans: UN

Amid an increasing number of attacks and Friday's explosion in the west of Kabul, UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett urged Taliban officials to take responsibility to ensure the Afghan people's safety.

The "dreadful attack on civilians in crowded Hazara market West Kabul, continuing pattern of crimes claimed by ISIS," the UN senior official tweeted on Friday, Khaama Press reported.

He extended his sympathy to the victims' families and expressed his concern for them. He also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Bennett emphasized that the Taliban authorities are accountable for defending the rights of Afghans.

According to a tweet from the Taliban's senior spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, the explosion on Friday occurred in a wheelbarrow between civilians in Kabul's Police District 6, "martyring" 8 people and injuring another 18, reported Khaama Press.

"Such actions are the work of those who detest our country, our religion, and who do not wish for its safety and happiness," spokesperson Mujahid wrote.

Law and order situation has deteriorated since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan last August. Although the leader of the Taliban Hibatullah Akhundzada announced a general amnesty following the unexpected fall of the former government, there have been several reports of arbitrary detentions, targeted killings, and attacks on former Afghan government employees.

The government officials and several local residents have not yet been safe in the country since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan.

They are either killed or imprisoned and the Taliban are taking no responsibility and are closing the files as of mysterious murders by unknown gunmen, reported local media.

Earlier in a statement, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet said that since the Taliban took power, not only women and girls in Afghanistan but the locals were experiencing the most significant and rapid rollback in the enjoyment of their rights across the board in decades.

"Their future would be even darker unless something changed. The international community was witnessing the progressive exclusion of women and girls from the public sphere and their institutionalised and systematic oppression," she said.

According to HRC, Afghanistan was suffering from multi-dimensional problems, including humanitarian, economic and political crises.

( With inputs from ANI )

