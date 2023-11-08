"Taliban's harsh restrictions on women, denial of rights in Afghanistan must be addressed":UN Deputy Secretary-General

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 8 : The UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina J. Mohammed, has called for an assessment of the Taliban's stringent restrictions on women and girls in Afghanistan as well as the denial of fundamental rights granted by divine principles , TOLO News reported.

TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the International Conference on Women in Islam in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina emphasized that investing in girls' education can ensure a promising future not only for the girls themselves but also for their families and communities.

Amina said: "The Taliban's harsh restrictions and denial of divinely granted rights must be addressed as a matter of urgency. By investing in the education of our girls, we are not just uplifting individuals; we are securing a brighter future for our families, our sisters, communities, and neighbourhoods."

Indonesia's foreign minister, participating in the same conference, called on the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to suspend its engagement with Afghanistan due to the restrictions imposed on women and girls. The Asian Group, which includes Indonesia, advocates for women's access to education and full participation in Afghan society, which they believe will greatly benefit Afghanistan's recovery efforts.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said: "The Asian Group calls on the OIC ... to suspend the engagement in Afghanistan spearheaded by ulema's mission. We want access of women to education and all aspects of Afghan society. This will result in tremendous results for Afghanistan's recovery programmes."

Meanwhile, the Taliban's spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, asserted that women's rights are guaranteed in Afghanistan, citing Islamic and Sharia principles as the foundation for these rights. He acknowledged some isolated issues that still need to be addressed.

"The issue of human rights, particularly, the rights of women, has been resolved. The rights that have been given to sisters in Islam and Sharia, are the best rights which have never been seen elsewhere. We do have some problems in some areas which have not been addressed but these are exceptions," Mujahid said, as per TOLO News.

Recently, several members of the United Nations Security Council expressed concerns about human rights violations and women's rights in Afghanistan, stating that women, including female journalists and human rights activists, are facing violence in public places, Khaama Press reported.

Members of the UN Security Council called for the "meaningful" participation of women in all decision-making processes.

Previously, members of the UNSC expressed concerns about human rights violations and fundamental freedoms of women and girls in Afghanistan through a joint statement, emphasising that these actions are contrary to the expectations of the global community.

