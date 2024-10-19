"Talked to them about tourism possibilities in Rajasthan" DyCM Diya Kumari on meeting with UK investors

London [United Kingdom], October 19 : Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on meeting with United Kingdom investors for the Rising Rajasthan Global Summit said tourism possibilities in the state were discussed.

Diya Kumari is part of the Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma-led delegation which met investors in London and discussed tourism possibilities as part of state government's investment outreach efforts for Rising Rajasthan Global Summit in December.

The Rajasthan government will be hosting the Summit from 9 to 11th December in the capital city, Jaipur. CM Sharma is in UK to reach out to the investors for the summit.

Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari, who attended the meeting, toldthat the government hopes to enhance tourism in the state.

"I want to thank our Chief Minister. Today we had a meeting where we met a lot of people related to the tourism industry and potential investors. We talked to them about the tourism possibilities in Rajasthan. The discussion was very good. We hope that after this visit we will get a lot of tourists coming to Rajasthan," Diya Kumari said.

Deputy CM Diya Kumari mentioned that the tourism industry is the second largest industry in the state. She asserted that the Rajasthan government is continuously working to increase the sector.

"Tourism is the second largest industry in Rajasthan which is 12%. We hope that it will increase by 50% in the next 4 to 5 years. Soon we are going to launch a tourism policy." Diya Kumari said.

CM Sharma also met Hugh McGuire, Senior Scientific Adviser, UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE). They discussed on NICE's work in healthcare, including supporting clinicians in providing high-quality care through practical guidance, independent evaluation of new health technologies, and promoting innovation to improve patient outcomes while ensuring value for taxpayers.

They also discussed possible collaboration in developing healthcare guidelines and introducing innovative health technologies in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor