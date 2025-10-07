Tamil Nadu CM inaugurates Space and Defence Industries Exhibition in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 7 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated the Space and Defence Industries Exhibition in Chennai.

During his address, MK Stalin said that Tamil Nadu is emerging as a leader in the manufacturing sector and emphasised the state's commitment to the growth of India's space sector.

"Tamil Nadu is emerging as a leader in the manufacturing sector. It is the only state to have achieved double-digit economic growth. The state is making its mark in all kinds of industries. Tamil Nadu will also be a strong support to the growth of India's space sector," MK Stalin said.

Earlier, CM Stalin announced 20 per cent bonus and ex-gratia for 'C' and 'D' category workers and employees in all state public sector undertakings, an official release said.

According to the CM, Tamil Nadu, which is the second-largest economy in India, owes its rapid progress to the tireless contribution of workers. Their hard work has not only ensured economic growth but also attracted foreign investments. The state's economic growth rate for 2024-25 stands at 9.69 per cent, the highest among Indian states and also Tamil Nadu's best performance in the last four years. This achievement is due to the relentless efforts of workers, employees, and officers across government, public sector, and private enterprises.

Public sector workers have been the backbone of Tamil Nadu's development. The state also ranks among the leading states in terms of women's participation in the workforce. To empower women socially and economically, the government has implemented several welfare measures such as to Acknowledging that workers are the driving force behind production and economic growth, Chief Minister MK Stalin has directed the provision of bonus and ex-gratia payments for public sector workers for the year 2024-25 to encourage and support them. he "Vidiyal Payanam" scheme (free bus travel for women) and affordable hostels for working women, with new hostels being constructed across districts.

This initiative by the Tamil Nadu government is expected to boost morale among workers and enable them to celebrate the upcoming festive season with joy.

