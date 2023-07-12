Tamil Nadu: Security forces conduct joint patrol in Rameswaram against illegal activities

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 12 : A joint patrol of the security forces was held in the uninhabited islands in the Gulf of Mannar on Tuesday to prevent prevent illegal activities, Coastal Security Group Police, Mandapam said.

Illegal activities including smuggling continue to take place in the Gulf of Mannar and Palkbay seas between Sri Lanka and India.

To prevent this, the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Customs, Coastal Security Group Police and Forest Department have been continuously monitoring and conducting patrols.

The joint patrolling and surveillance work was conducted by Coastal Security Group Police, Forest Department and Indian Coast Guard in 21 uninhabited islands in the Gulf of Mannar from Pampan to Kanyakumari.

The joint patrol was conducted in two divisions, one team each from Mandapam and Keelakarai. A total of 12 people including five Coastal Security Group Police, five Forest Department, and two Indian Coast Guard personnel in the Mandapam team in Krusat Island and Singli Island participated.

A total of 10 people including five Coastal Security Group Police, three Forest Department, two Indian Coast Guard personnel in the Keelakarai team were engaged in patrolling and surveillance work in Anaipar and Valmunai Island.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor