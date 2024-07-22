Tanzanian President replaces foreign, information ministers

Zanzibar, July 22 Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has replaced the country's foreign and information ministers in the latest Cabinet reshuffle.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation January Makamba will be replaced by Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, Tanzania's ambassador to Italy; Minister for Information, Communication, and Information Technology Nape Nnauye will be replaced by Jerry Silaa, former minister of lands, housing, and human settlements development, according to a statement issued Sunday by the Directorate of Presidential Communications.

Hasan also revoked the appointment of Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Stephen

In the latest Cabinet reshuffle, Hassan also appointed Ridhiwani Kikwete as minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for labour, youth, employment, and people with disabilities, succeeding Deogratius Ndejembi, who was appointed as minister of lands, housing, and human settlements development, Xinhua news agency reported.

Cossato Chumi, a member of parliament for the Mafinga Urban constituency, was appointed deputy minister for foreign affairs and East African cooperation, replacing Mbarouk Nassor Mbarouk, who will be reassigned to a new position. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation has two deputy ministers.

Mbarouk announced his resignation on Sunday, citing personal social responsibilities, in a letter to the Office of the Parliament of Tanzania.

