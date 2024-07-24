Tanzania's National Assembly Speaker calls on President Murmu in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 24 : The President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and Speaker of the National Assembly of Tanzania, Tulia Ackson, called on President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

During their meeting, President Murmu expressed confidence that Ackson would use IPU as a platform to discuss issues of relevance to the Global South.

"Speaker of the National Assembly of Tanzania and President of Inter-Parliamentary Union, Dr Tulia Ackson called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the official account of Rashtrapati Bhavan wrote on X.

"The President expressed confidence that, as IPU President, Dr Ackson will further strengthen understanding and dialogue among member countries, and use IPU as a platform to discuss issues of relevance to the Global South," it added.

Earlier today, Ackson also met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and held discussions on the traditionally close and friendly ties between India and Tanzania.

"Dr. Tulia Ackson, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and Speaker of the National Assembly of Tanzania, called on Vice-President and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, at Parliament House today," the official account of Vice President of India wrote in a post on X.

"Discussions were held on the traditionally close and friendly ties between India and Tanzania, highlighting the significance of Parliamentary exchanges in deepening the relationship between both nations," the post added.

She also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar yesterday.

The two leaders discussed relations as well as parliamentary exchanges during the talks.

"Glad to meet President, Inter-Parliamentary Union and Speaker of the National Assembly of Tanzania @TuliaAckson this afternoon," Jaishankar wrote in a post on X.

"Discussed relations as well as Parliamentary exchanges. Exchanged views on development challenges of the Global South as well as reformed multilateralism," it added.

Ackson had also called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the Parliament House Complex.

Birla expressed hope that Dr Ackson's visit would further enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.

Birla emphasised that India and Tanzania share a long-standing and friendly relationship, and he hoped that Dr Ackson's visit would serve to strengthen these relations further.

With an outlook to enhance parliamentary cooperation between India and Tanzania, Birla felt that regular exchanges of parliamentary delegations and ongoing discussions on common interests were vital.

