Tashkent conference on Afghanistan delayed by a day

Kabul, July 26 An international conference on Afghanistan in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, will now begin on Tuesday after a day's delay, a spokesman of the Taliban-led government in Kabul has said.

The development was confirmed by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid late Monday, reports TOLO News.

Afghanistan will be represented by a delegation led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

On Monday in Tashkent, Muttaqi held talks with several senior officials of the Uzbek government, including the Deputy National Security Adviser, a spokesman for the Afghan Foreign Ministry said, adding that important bilateral projects were discussed.

Addressing reporters following the talks, Muttaqi said the Taliban-led Islamic Emirate regime expect the two-day conference to be positive for the Afghan and regional economy.

"We are ready to have engagement with the world countries. The Islamic Emirate has control all over Afghanistan and we call on the world to engage politically and economically," he said.

The Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan said that the conference follows two previous ones held over the past four years to end war and ensure peace in Afghanistan.

Uzbek officials have however, stressed that the presence of the Taliban-led government delegation in the conference doesn't reflect the recognition of the current Afghan regime.

The conference will be attended by representatives of India Russia, the EU, the US, China, the UK, Japan, Iran, Pakistan and multiple other Asian countries.

The US State Department announced that special envoys Thomas West and Rina Amiri will travel attend the conference.

"During the conference, the US delegation will join the international community to underscore our unwavering support for the Afghan people and to call on the Taliban to fulfil their commitments to the Afghan people and the international community," the Department said.

"The international community is committed to a stable, peaceful, and inclusive Afghanistan that respects the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all Afghans, including women and ethnic and religious communities, and that prevents terrorist threats from Afghan soil."

