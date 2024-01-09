Tata 1mg & Vitonnix UK enter exclusive partnership in India

New Delhi, Jan 9 Tata 1mg, India's trusted digital healthcare platform, has joined forces with Vitonnix UK, a leading name in health and wellness innovation, to bring forth a first-of-its-kind offering in India.

Jointly, they recently introduced a groundbreaking range of Vitamin Sublingual Sprays. This sublingual spray is applied directly under the tongue, thereby enabling the vitamins and supplements to be absorbed directly through the mucosal lining of the mouth which has a very rich blood supply.

The first phase of the launch includes four remarkable products: Vitamin D, Multivitamins, Biotin, and the star of the lineup, Melatonin.

These sublingual sprays are designed to offer a convenient and effective way for individuals to take their daily vitamin and health supplements.

Saurabh Goel, Vice President - Category Management at Tata 1mg, expressed his enthusiasm for this game-changing collaboration.

"At Tata 1mg, our primary focus has always been the well-being of our customers. We understand the importance of innovation in healthcare, and after meticulously evaluating Vitonnix UK's extensive research and development efforts, we are confident that these Vitamin Sublingual Sprays will empower individuals to take charge of their health in a new and convenient way."

Satish Subramani, Managing Partner for Vitonnix UK, added: "We are thrilled to bring our state-of- the-art Vitamin Sublingual Sprays to India in partnership with Tata 1mg. This collaboration reflects our commitment to providing the Indian market with innovative health solutions that are both effective and convenient.

"Our partnership with Tata 1mg, India's trusted digital healthcare brand, speaks volumes about the quality and credibility of our products."

