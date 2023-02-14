Tata Boeing Aerospace ships first vertical fin structure for Boeing 737

Hyderabad, Feb 14 Tata Boeing Aerospace Ltd (TBAL) on Tuesday announced that it has shipped the first vertical fin structure for the Boeing 737 aircraft from its state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad.

The vertical fin will be delivered to the Boeing manufacturing facility in Renton in Washington, for integration into the final Boeing 737 aircraft.

TBAL added a new production line in 2021 to manufacture complex vertical fin structures for the 737 family of airplanes. The expansion marked a significant milestone for the joint venture. It also created additional employment opportunities while enabling skill development, TBAL said.

A vertical fin is a vertical stabilising surface mounted on the tail of an aircraft, providing stability and control in yaw, or the movement of the aircraft from side to side, preventing side-slip, and maintaining a straight and level flight. The new production line utilises cutting-edge robotics, automation, and advanced aerospace concepts like full scale determinant assembly in its manufacturing processes.

"Tata Boeing Aerospace Ltd is an example of Boeing's commitment towards co-development of integrated systems in aerospace and defence in India for the world, and a reflection of the country's Aatmanirbhar Bharat capabilities. The speed and quality with which the first vertical fin has been manufactured is a testament to TBAL's skilled workforce, engineering talent, and world-class manufacturing prowess," said Salil Gupte, President, Boeing India.

"Successful shipment of the first vertical fin structure for the Boeing 737 aircraft is a result of the hard work and seamless collaboration by the teams at TBAL. This positions TBAL and India as an important manufacturing base in overall Boeing operations. We stay committed towards progression of indigenous aerospace manufacturing with a strong focus on quality and timely delivery," said Sukaran Singh, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL).

Spread over 14,000 square metres, the joint venture between Boeing and TASL employs over 900 engineers and technic. It has been producing aero-structures for Boeing's AH-64 Apache helicopter, including fuselages, secondary structures, and vertical spar boxes for customers worldwide.

Earlier this year, TBAL also delivered the first fuselage for the first of the six Indian Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopters on order.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor