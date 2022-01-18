Tata Motors to raise passenger vehicle prices

Mumbai, Jan 18 Automobile manufacturer Tata Motors will marginally increase the price of its passenger vehicles from Wednesday (January 19).

According to the company, there will be an average increase of 0.9 per cent, depending on the variant and model.

"At the same time, the company has also taken a reduction of up to Rs 10,000 on specific variants, in response to feedback from customers.

"While the company is absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs, the steep rise in overall input costs has compelled it to pass on some proportion through this minimal price hike."

Additionally, the company has decided to offer 'price protection' on Tata cars booked on or before January 18.

