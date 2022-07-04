Tata Power to invest Rs 3,000 cr in TN for solar cell & module

Chennai, July 4 Integrated power company Tata Power Ltd will set up a 4GW solar cell and 4GW solar module manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu at an outlay of about Rs 3,000 crore.

The company on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Tamil Nadu Investors' First Port of Call - Investment Conclave.

The MoU outlines the commitment made by both parties to stimulate clean energy transition and employment in the state.

According to Tata Power, the investment in the plant will be made over a period of 16 months and will directly or indirectly create over 2,000 employment opportunities with majority of them being women employees.

"Tata Power Solar's new production facility is being set up with the support and assistance of Tamil Nadu government. It will help meet the rising demand for clean energy solutions in the country apart from providing employment opportunities," said Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.

The new plant in Tamil Nadu will integrate Mono-PERC (Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell) bifacial technology with future n-Type technology of Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contacts (TOPCON) and will produce high wattage modules with industry-leading efficiencies.

For the smooth navigation of equipment, the facility will implement Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR), which use lasers and cameras for transporting parts.

Tata Power Solar's Tamil Nadu facility will be the second manufacturing unit of the company after Bengaluru. As one of the largest solar manufacturers in India, the company operates a world-class manufacturing unit in Bengaluru, with a production capacity of 635 MW of modules and 500 MW of cells.

