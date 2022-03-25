Tata Teleservices hits 5% upper circuit, rise over 1,200% in 1 yr
By IANS | Published: March 25, 2022 03:48 PM2022-03-25T15:48:13+5:302022-03-25T16:00:22+5:30
New Delhi, March 25 Shares of Tata Teleservices hit the 5 per cent upper circuit on Friday, and it had risen over 1,200 per cent in the past one-year period.
A year ago, shares of the company were at just Rs 13.
At 3.27 p.m. on Friday, it was locked in the upper circuit at Rs 167.
Mumbai-based Tata Teleservices, a subsidiary of the Tata Group, deals in broadband, telecommunications and cloud services.
Notably, the shares of the company hit the 5 per cent upper circuit in several instances in the recent past.
It is important to note that the rise in share prices of the company comes at a time when major Indian telecom operators have raised their prepaid tariffs by around 20 per cent. Also, the country preparing to launch the high-speed 5G network and augmenting the broadband Internet services in all villages are likely to have supported the telecom scrip.
