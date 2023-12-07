Taylor Swift has handwritten Paul McCartney note on her bathroom wall

Los Angeles, Dec 7 Singer Taylor Swift showed off one of her most prized possessions - a special handwritten note that Paul McCartney wrote just for her.

Swift, who has become one of the most influential pop icons this year has been likened to having the same rare talent as great songwriters ahead of her time including Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, and The Beatle's very own Paul McCartney.

Being compared to one of the greatest songwriters ever is an incredible honour that Swift does not seem to take lightly as she is a huge Beatles fan herself, reports mirror.co.uk.

Swift interviewed from TIME, she showed off one of her most prized possessions, a framed handwritten note from McCartney himself hung up on display in her bathroom.

The note featured an inspirational lyric from their chart-topping song Blackbird released in 1968 that read: "Take these broken wings and learn to fly.”

During her interview, the Grammy award-winning singer gave a full tour of her glamorous New York City apartment and highlighted some of her other most prized possessions, reports mirror.co.uk.

In addition to her framed note from McCartney, Swift also revealed that she is a die-hard Fleetwood Mac fan too. Set up on display for everyone who enters, Swift had a beautiful Stevie Nicks Barbie sitting still boxed in her kitchen that was personally sent to her from the legendary rock singer herself.

She described being awarded the title a "breakthrough moment" in her career.

Being chosen as TIME magazine's Person of the Year is an incredible honour for anyone and Taylor was up against some very culturally significant people and projects this year.

The 33-year-old singer was joined on the shortlist by nine other candidates for the spot including the film Barbie, Hollywood strikers, monarch King Charles III, Sam Altman, and others.

Swift also made sure to make sure feature as memorable as possible as she made the iconic move to be photographed with her fluffy white and grey cat.

In her article, the Anti-Hero singer dramatically posed in full-glam makeup with her signature red lipstick as she adorably held her famous cat Benjamin Button.

In a post on Instagram, Taylor hilariously explained that she insisted on bringing her furry friend to the photo shoot. In her caption, she wrote: "Time Magazine: We’d like to name you Person of the Yea-. Me: Can I bring my cat."

