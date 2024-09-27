Teachers protest in Lahore, demand reversal of controversial education policies

Lahore [Pakistan], September 27 : On Thursday, hundreds of teachers held a large protest and sit-in outside the Civil Secretariat of Punjab, Pakistan, organised by the Grand Teachers Alliance (GTA). They demanded the reversal of several "controversial" policies implemented by the Punjab government.

Teachers from all over the province gathered to voice their concerns about the government's failure to fulfil previously made agreements. The protest was organised by the Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) and GTA leaders such as Chaudhry Bashir Warraich, Rana Anwarul Haq, Rana Liaqat, and Kashif Shehzad, who outlined several key demands, reported Dawn.

These included a reassessment of the new school timetable, the reversal of the privatisation of 13,000 public schools being transferred to NGOs, and a review of discrepancies in service and promotion regulations.

The core issues of the protesting teachers included unconditional promotions for senior subject specialists and assistant education officers, time-scale promotions, and in-service promotions for all teaching positions.

Additionally, they called for pay and service protection, upgrades for teaching roles, restoration of leave encashment, pension reforms, income tax reforms for teachers, hiring of new educators, improvements to school infrastructure, the creation of new science and computer labs, and the provision of allowances for computer use and head teachers, Dawn reported.

Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) member Rana Liaqat requested that teachers throughout the province stand against the intimidation tactics reportedly employed by the administration and participate in the protest.

Liaqat was quoted saying, "Teachers must not be intimidated by negative tactics. We urge all to reach the Civil Secretariat Lahore at any cost. Our protest is peaceful, but the administration is provoking us with negative strategies. A peaceful protest is our constitutional and legal right, and it cannot be stifled through force."

The GTA leadership also voiced their frustration over the Punjab government's purported inability to address their valid concerns. The teachers opposed the transfer of privatisation to NGOs, raising concerns about its effects on the quality of education and job security. They characterised the current teacher transfer process as chaotic and mentally draining for educators, reported Dawn.

"These new experiments will destroy the education system," said one of the leaders, who added that the teachers were left with no choice but to protest for their rights and for the future of education in the province.

The GTA leaders cautioned that the government's ongoing experimentation with the education system was driving it toward failure.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor