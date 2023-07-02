Team Abu Dhabi claims pole position at Grand Prix of France in Macon

July 2, 2023

Macon [France], July 2 (ANI/WAM): Team Abu Dhabi's Shaun Torrente claimed a dramatic last-gasp pole position after a pulsating ...

Macon [France], July 2 (ANI/WAM): Team Abu Dhabi's Shaun Torrente claimed a dramatic last-gasp pole position after a pulsating BRM Qualifying session for the Grand Prix of France on the River Saone in Macon on Saturday afternoon.

Trailing Team Sweden's arch-rival Jonas Andersson heading into the dying seconds of the thrilling six-boat showdown, Torrente took advantage of a yellow flag situation that gave racers an additional minute to set a pole-winning time. With Andersson looking set to claim a second successive pole with a lap of 33.322 seconds, Torrente took advantage of clear water to beat his rival by 0.107 seconds on his final run to snatch a prime starting position for Sunday's race.

Delighted, Torrente said: "I am just happy to get the pole. I am thankful for the team at Abu Dhabi, for Guido (Cappellini) and all the guys that we could test early and we came here really prepared. I was able to put it on pole today. It was a fantastic job by Jonas and all the guys. They all pushed hard. But conditions came good in the end. We start one tomorrow. Hopefully, we finish one!" (ANI/WAM)

