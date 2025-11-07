Technical mission upgraded to Embassy in Afghanistan: MEA

New Delhi, Nov 7 The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday that India has upgraded its technical mission in Afghanistan to an embassy and New Delhi is looking at how to strengthen its functionality, responsibilities and increasing strength.

While addressing a weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal recalled the visit of Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi to India in October and the telephonic conversations between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Afghan counterpart.

Asked about reports claiming that the Taliban is going to send a diplomat to India, Jaiswal responded, "We had the visit of the Foreign Minister of Afghanistan to India recently. Since then, we've also had several exchanges in terms of development cooperation, as well as a telephone conversation between the External Affairs Minister and the Foreign Minister of Afghanistan. We have kept you updated with developments as to how things are going to unfold. We will let you know as and when we have more information in this regard."

"As far as our own embassy, the updation, the upgrading of our technical mission in Kabul is concerned, we told you that it has been upgraded to an embassy and we are looking at how to now look at its functionalities, its functions, responsibilities, how we're going to increase its strength. So these are things that are under consideration and will happen subsequently," he added.

On Monday, India delivered food items to the families affected in Afghanistan due to the earthquake that struck Balkh, Samangan and Baghlan provinces. India's assistance came after more than 20 people were killed and hundreds of others were injured after an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck areas of northern Afghanistan.

"Reaffirming its support to the Afghan people, India delivers food items for the families affected by the earthquake," Jaiswal posted on X.

EAM S Jaishankar also spoke to his Afghanistan counterpart Muttaqi to convey condolences at the loss of lives in the earthquake. He stated that Indian relief material will be handed over to the earthquake-impacted people, and further supplies will reach them soon.

EAM Jaishankar in a post on X wrote, "Called FM Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi of Afghanistan this afternoon to convey condolences at the loss of lives in the earthquake that struck Balkh, Samangan and Baghlan provinces. Indian relief material for the earthquake-impacted communities is being handed over today. Further supplies of medicines to reach soon."

"Discussed progress in our bilateral relationship since his visit. Welcomed the improving people-to-people contacts between India and Afghanistan. Appreciated the exchange of views on the regional situation," he added.

Earlier in October, India announced that it had restored the status of its Technical Mission in Kabul to that of the Embassy of India in Afghanistan with immediate effect. The MEA stated that the decision underscores India's resolve to deepen its bilateral engagement with the Afghan side in all spheres of mutual interest.

"In keeping with the decision announced during the recent visit of the Afghan Foreign Minister to India, the Government is restoring the status of the Technical Mission of India in Kabul to that of Embassy of India in Afghanistan with immediate effect," read a statement issued by the MEA.

"This decision underscores India’s resolve to deepen its bilateral engagement with the Afghan side in all spheres of mutual interest. The Embassy of India in Kabul will further augment India's contribution to Afghanistan’s comprehensive development, humanitarian assistance, and capacity-building initiatives, in keeping with the priorities and aspirations of Afghan society," it added.

