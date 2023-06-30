Teen charged with dangerous driving after fatal collision in Australia

Published: June 30, 2023

Melbourne, June 30 Police in Australia's Victoria state said that a teenage girl has been charged following a ...

Teen charged with dangerous driving after fatal collision in Australia

Melbourne, June 30 Police in Australia's Victoria state said that a teenage girl has been charged following a fatal collision in Locksley town.

At about 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a grey Holden Captiva was traveling along the Hume Highway when it collided with a truck near Alexandersons Road reports Xinhua news agency.

A 15-year-old girl, who was the front passenger of the Holden, died at the scene, while the 14-year-old female driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and a male passenger sustained minor injuries.

The 45-year-old truck driver was not injured.

According to Victoria Police, the 14-year-old girl behind the wheel of the Holden vehicle has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and bailed.

She is expected to face a juvenile court at a later date.

The latest figure from the police showed that Victoria has 154 lives lost on the road this year, registering a 30.5 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

