Teen kills five of family at home in US, taken in custody

Washington, Oct 22 Authorities in Washington state have taken a 15-year-old boy into custody in connection with a fatal shooting that claimed the lives of five people at a home near Seattle.

The shooting occurred early Monday morning in Fall City, located east of Seattle after multiple 911 calls were made reporting the incident, according to a police spokesperson.

King County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Mike Mellis, said during a media briefing on Monday afternoon that officers discovered five bodies upon entering the residence. The victims included two adults and three teenagers, though their identities have not yet been released.

The police swiftly arrested one teenage suspect, while another person who was injured was transported to a hospital for medical treatment. The department noted that a neighbour had administered first aid before emergency responders arrived.

"Once we recovered the bodies, we knew this was a hugely significant crime scene," Mellis said.

The police also revealed that the victims were members of the same family, though it remains unconfirmed whether all of them were directly related. The Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation to determine a motive for the attack.

The teenage suspect is currently being held at King County's juvenile detention facility. According to Mellis, the teen is expected to appear in court for an initial hearing on Tuesday or Wednesday, as confirmed by the county Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Incidents of teen shootings have been on the rise in the US. Recently, a 14-year-old boy was charged with murder for fatally shooting four people, including two students and two teachers, at Apalachee High School in Georgia.

While polls indicate that a majority of Americans support stricter regulations on firearm purchases and usage, efforts to impose additional restrictions continue to face strong opposition from powerful gun ownership lobby groups, and legislative action has repeatedly stalled.

