Teen suspect arrested in murder of NYC activist

New York, Oct 6 Police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in connection with the brutal murder of an activist in New York City while the latter was returning from a wedding.

In a statement on Thursday, the police said that the suspect Brian Dowling has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, the BBC reported.

Ryan Carson, 32,was stabbed to death on October 2 near a bus station in Brooklyn's Crown Heights neighbourhood.

Local media reported that Dowling's identity was initially withheld by the authorities until they had enough probable cause to make an arrest.

Footage showed the teenager being led away on Thursday morning by detectives executing a search warrant at his home, about a block away from the attack spot.

Neighbours described him to the New York Daily News as a recent high school graduate who worked in construction.

Surveillance camera footage shows the suspect, dressed in dark clothing, approach Carson and an unidentified woman at a bench near the bus stop at about 4 a.m. on October 2.

According to officials, Carson and the woman began to walk away after seeing the suspect kicking over parked scooters before he confronted them and began shouting obscenities.

"Mr Carson then immediately places himself between the man and his female companion to protect her," the BBC quoted NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny as saying reporters on Wednesday, adding that the victim was attempting to "de-escalate" the situation.

Soon after, the suspect stabbed Carson three times, including one blow to the chest that pierced his heart and ultimately killed him.

"As Carson lay dying on the sidewalk, the male with the knife kicks him in the chest, threatens to stab the woman companion and spits in her face," Kenny added.

The video footage shows an unidentified woman, believed to be the suspect's girlfriend, arrive soon after and apologise to the couple, the police said.

Police have reportedly recovered the alleged murder weapon and the sweatshirt Dowling was wearing at the time of the attack.

"He advocated tirelessly for others, and his giving spirit was a buoy to all," New York Mayor Eric Adams wrote on X.

"His murder is unthinkable and the NYPD won't rest until we bring him justice."

Senator Chuck Schumer, who worked with Carson at a town hall on inflation, called him a "rising talent and extraordinary activist".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor