Tehran: Indian Embassy issues additional helpline numbers amid tensions in region

Tehran [Iran], April 14 : Amid escalated tensions in the region, the Indian Embassy in Iran issued additional helpline numbers for the assistance of Indian citizens after Iran launched over 300 missiles and drones on Israel.

In a post on social media platform X, the Indian Embassy in Iran wrote, "Embassy of India in Tehran has activated additional helpline numbers. For any assistance, please contact the Embassy at: +989128109115; +989128109109; +989932179567; +989932179359; +98-21-88755103-5; cons.tehran@mea.gov.in"

Iran, on Saturday, attacked Israel with more than 300 projectiles, in response to an attack on its consulate in Syria.

With the latest escalation between Iran and the West, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a travel advisory to Indian citizens on Friday and asked them to refrain from travelling to both countries until further notice.

Earlier today, US President Joe Biden condemned Iran's attack on Israeli soil, adding that he will convene G7 leaders on Monday to coordinate a united diplomatic response.

Meanwhile, Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Sunday that the confrontation between Iran and Israel is "not over yet." His remarks came after Iran launched an attack on Israel the previous night.

Gallant said that Israel was attacked with missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles and Israel Defence Forces (IDF) thwarted the attack. He urged Israelis to remain "alert and attentive" to the instructions issued by the IDF and Homefront Command.

However, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Sardar Bagheri, has said that the military operation against Israel has "concluded" from Tehran's side, while issuing warning that if US helps Israel in their possible next actions, their bases will "not have any security", and will be dealt with, according to CNN.

"Israel's actions in the consulate were condemned so a response should have been given," Bagheri said.

He also noted that, although the operation is concluded, Iranian forces continue to remain on high alert.

Iranian officials have made it apparent that the strikes this weekend were reprisals for an Israeli strike on April 1 that destroyed an Iranian consulate facility in Damascus.

Israel has not taken responsibility for the attack, which Iran claims cost the lives of several officials, including Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Reza Zahedi.

Following its attack on Israel, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander declared that a "new equation" had been developed. He stated that, as a result, Iran will henceforth immediately retaliate against any Israeli attack on its interests, resources, or citizens.

"We have decided to create a new equation, which is that if from now on the Zionist regime attacks our interests, assets, personalities, and citizens, anywhere and at any point, we will retaliate against them," CNN quoted the Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, as saying to Iranian state TV.

"The Honest Promise operation is a prominent and very clear example of this new equation," Salami said.

