Tejas fighter jet of IAF crashes during Dubai Air Show

Dubai [UAE], November 21 : A Tejas aircraft of the IAF crashed in the Dubai Air Show 2025, the Indian Air Force said on Friday.

A fighter jet crashed during a flight demonstration on the last day of the ongoing Dubai Airshow at the Al Maktoum International Airport.

Further details, including the fate of the pilot are being ascertained.

The plane went down around 2:10 pm local time while performing an aerial display before a large crowd, local media reported.

Khaleej Times reported that the fighter jet crashed into the ground soon after take-off. Photos and videos shared online show plumes of black smoke billowing into the air from the aircraft on the ground.

The news outlet cited one eyewitness as saying, "As soon as the plane took off, it crashed. I am not sure which aircraft it was.

Another eyewitness cited by the Khaleej Times said that helicopters and firefighters rushed to the scene. "It is all clear now," he said. "Within about 45 minutes, the entire incident was taken care of. We are not sure if the programme will restart."

Gulf News reported tha the show was temporarily halted, and visitors were directed back to the exhibition area.

This is breaking news, more details to follow.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor