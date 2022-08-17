Telcos in a huddle on tariff plans as Indian consumers await faster 5G

New Delhi, Aug 17 As the Indian telecom operators plan to roll out 5G services as early as September-October on pilot basis in select circles, millions of Indian who have 5G-capable smartphones are concerned if they will have to shell out more money to access ultra-fast speed and better connectivity.

Just like 3G and 4G, telcos will soon announce dedicated 5G tariff plans and according to industry experts, consumers may pay more to access the 5G services on their devices.

Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are currently tight-lipped, deliberating internally whether to opt for a substantial or a modest price hike for the end users, along with discussions on providing lucrative data bundling offers with smartphone makers when 5G roll out takes a better shape, according to sources.

However, the tariff plans will come down as usage increases, and more people embrace 5G networks especially in Metros where the initial demand will come.

"I think the 5G tariff war will be there but surely not aggressive as we saw in 2016. Operators have repeatedly mentioned possible data price adjustments to boost average revenue per user

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor