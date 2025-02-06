Tensions rise between South Africa, US as Rubio plans to skip G20 FM meeting

Johannesburg, Feb 6 Tensions between South Africa and the United States continue to escalate following US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's recent announcement to skip the upcoming Group of 20 (G20) Foreign Ministers' Meeting later this month.

Rubio wrote on the social media platform X that he would not attend the meeting in Johannesburg. He claimed that South Africa is "doing very bad things" including expropriating land and private property.

In response, South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola reiterated Thursday morning that South Africa is a sovereign country and there has been no "arbitrary" dispossession of land or property.

"We are a sovereign and democratic country committed to human dignity, equality, and rights, championing non-racialism and non-sexism while placing our constitution and the rule of law at the forefront," Lamola said.

Lamola noted that since assuming the G20 presidency from Brazil, South Africa has proposed tackling a number of issues, including rising indebtedness affecting emerging economies.

"Solidarity promotes collective problem-solving. Our G20 presidency is not confined to just climate change but also equitable treatment for nations of the Global South, ensuring an equal global system for all. These are important principles that we remain open to pursuing and engaging the United States on," Lamola added.

The row between the two countries started earlier this week when US President Donald Trump threatened to withdraw funding for South Africa due to the recently signed Expropriation Act.

Somadoda Fikeni, an international relations expert and chairperson of the Public Service Commission of South Africa, told Xinhua news agency in a telephone interview that if the United States stays away from the G20 meetings, it would be marginalising itself from the G20.

"For G20 to work, South Africa and the United States have no other way but to meet. If the United States stays away, it will marginalise itself from this very powerful platform," Fikeni said. "When the dust settles, there will be no effects. But more importantly, I don't think America will be much bothered and put South Africa as a priority because they have lit up a hundred fires that they still have to deal with."

South Africa will host the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting from February 20 to 21 in Johannesburg.

