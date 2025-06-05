"Terrorism, Pakistan are synonymous": All-party delegation member Samik Bhattacharya in Belgium

Brussels [Belgium], June 5 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Samik Bhattacharya, member of an all-party delegation led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, on Thursday highlighted that terrorism and Pakistan are synonymous, emphasising the need for a collective response to address this issue.

He said that cross-border terrorism will be treated as a terrorist act and responded to accordingly, as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance.

Bhattacharya highlighted the global threat of radicalism and illegal immigration, citing India's experience with Bangladesh.

Speaking to ANI, Samik Bhattacharya said, "Prime Minister Modi has already made our stand clear that in the future, cross-border terrorism will be treated as a terrorist act and we will respond accordingly...The threat facing the whole world is radicalism, illegal immigration, which is happening in India because of Bangladesh...What is happening in India today can happen in Europe tomorrow...We all should be united in the fight against terrorism...Terrorism and Pakistan are synonymous..."

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, who is part of the same all-party delegation, said that India has clearly conveyed its message of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

She added that there needs to be accountability for countries like Pakistan if funds reaching them are being used to support terrorism. Chaturvedi said global action is needed to expose and stop such support.

"...Unless we adopt a zero tolerance policy towards terrorism, the whole country will remain insecure. We have spread the message of zero tolerance towards terrorism, and they have been very positive...We believe there should be accountability, and the money that is reaching Pakistan, if it is being used for terrorism, it should be exposed...We should hold them accountable," Chaturvedi said.

The delegation, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad and consists of Daggubati Purandeswari of TDP, Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena-UBT, Ghulam Ali Khatana of BJP, Dr Amar Singh of Congress, Samik Bhattacharya of BJP, former Union Minister MJ Akbar and Ambassador Pankaj Saran.

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism and India's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

