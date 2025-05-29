"Terrorism should not be a way to address international disputes" says Shashi Tharoor

Panama City [Panama], May 29 : All-Party Delegation Leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said that terrorism should not be a resort to address international disputes.

While addressing the Panamanian side led by Panamanian Foreign Minister Javier Martinez Acha, Tharoor, referring to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, said that India will go after the perpetrators of terrorism.

"Terrorism should not be a resort of attempting to addressing international disputes. If there are problems, there are other ways of dealing with them; sending terrorists across the border is simply unacceptable, and that should be made clear. We should go after the perpetrators, the killers ourselves, and we will do so," he said.

Tharoor said that the countries which provide a safe haven to terrorists should also be held accountable.

"But those who give them safe haven, those who protect them, finance them, train them, arm them, dispatch them and guide them, they should also be held accountable. And increasingly it seems to me it will become inescapable for us to face this particular aspect of the challenge," he said.

Tharoor also thanked Acha for Panama's support to India with regards to a seat in the United Nations Security Council.

"I want to start by thanking you for the very constructive statement that Panama issued on this subject and the very helpful role that you have played in the Security Council. And we certainly hope that your instructions to your ambassador will continue to be to show understanding for India's position. We know that Panama, indeed, the President of the National Assembly said this already, has consistently stood against terrorism," he said.

Tharoor explained the motive of the All-Party Delegation, saying that the idea behind it is to explain the Indian narrative on the Pahalgam terror attack and its aftermath.

"Our delegation, which covers five political parties and represents all parts of the country. And what we are trying to do is to go to a few countries in this region. The Prime Minister has sent smaller delegations to other regions as well. The idea is to explain to you our perspective on the recent events in our country and to seek your understanding for not just what we did, and what stand we have taken in the event of any future developments of a similar nature. And we certainly would like to seek your understanding," he said.

Earlier in the day, Acha backed India for a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council.

Acha, during his address to the All-Party Delegation Group 5, led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, noted the steady bilateral relations between both countries.

"It is not the first time that I say this, but probably it is the first time that you hear this. I have said publicly that India deserves to be in the Security Council of the United Nations," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Tharoor-led delegation met with the President of the Republic of Panama, Jose Raul Mulino, at the Presidential house.

The delegation led by Tharoor includes Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), G M Harish Balayagi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejaswi Surya, Bhubaneswar Kalitaall from BJP; Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena), former Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora.

