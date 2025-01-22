Terrorist killed, two wounded in Tel Aviv stabbing attack
By ANI | Published: January 22, 2025 06:41 AM2025-01-22T06:41:26+5:302025-01-22T06:45:04+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], January 22 (ANI/TPS): Magen David Adom (MDA) confirmed that two people were wounded in a terrorist stabbing attack that occurred just after 9PM at two different scenes, on Nachalat Binyamin and Kalisher Streets in Tel Aviv.
MDA said that one wounded person is 24-years-old, and a 59-year-old man in a minor condition.
The terrorist was eliminated.(ANI/TPS)
