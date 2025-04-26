Terrorists "achieved their objective of killing humanity": UK MP Rami Ranger on Pahalgam attack

London [UK], April 26 : Member of the House of Lords in the United Kingdom, Raminder Singh Ranger strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Describing the incident as "heinous" and "barbaric," Ranger expressed his outrage over the attack on innocent tourists.

Speaking to ANI, Ranger emphasised that the attack was a cowardly act of violence against defenceless people, singling out individuals based on their religion.

He said, "It is very, very shocking, and we are appalled. Every decent human being on this earth will be appalled by this heinous attack on tourists who are going about their lives, defenceless, without any concern for the outside world, and these people, with the element of surprise they came, they had planned it, and they achieved their objective of killing humanity," he said.

Ranger questioned the perpetrators' motivations, stating that no faith justifies taking innocent lives.

"What kind of people are they? You know, if they are motivated by faith, then they're letting down their own faith as well, because no faith teaches us to take the lives of innocent people. For no good reason whatsoever, and these people were innocent," he said, adding, "They had nothing to do with any conflict in the world, and yet they were massacred in a cold blood manner, identifying them on the basis of their religion and then singling out one by one, very, very ruthless, merciless killing. And this is such a horrible act of cowardice to attack unarmed people."

The UK politician appealed to the world to unite against terrorism in all its forms. "The world should condemn terrorism in any shape and form, and we must unite," he said, warning that anyone could be the next target.

Following the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, Central government announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.

