"Terrorists have no right to hold nuclear weapons": Ukrainian President Zelenskyy attacks Russia at 78th UNGA session

New York [US], September 20 : In a scathing attack on Russia amid the continuing military conflict, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday, with reference to the former at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), said "terrorists have no right to hold nuclear weapons".

Addressing the UNGA session in New York City, the Ukrainian President claimed that the "mass destruction" in his homeland was gaining momentum.

"The aggressor (Russia) is weaponizing many other things and those things are not only used against our country (Ukraine) but yours (other UNGA members) as well," Zelenskyy said.

Invoking the mystery death of Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Ukrainian President hinted at the involvement of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the plane crash that killed him.

"Evil cannot be trusted. Ask Prigozhin, if one bets on Putin’s promises," Zelenskyy said.

According to reports, there were no survivors in the plane crash, which happened barely months after the commander of the Russian mercenary group staged a mutiny against the country's military leadership.

The Embraer business jet in which the Wagner group chief was listed as a passenger, went down in the final moments of descent in the Tver Region near the settlement of Kuzhenkino.

A former close aide of Russian President Vladimir Putin until he staged a rebellion in June 2023, Prigozhin controlled a network of companies including the Wagner private military group.

On June 23, 2023, the Wagner Group led by him launched a mutiny against the Russian military leadership.

However, the rebellion was called off after a truce was negotiated between Moscow and the armed mercenary group.

During the UNGA session held on Tuesday, Zelenskyy accused Moscow of being the aggressor and perpetrating "genocide" in his homeland.

He further claimed that Ukrainian children in Russia were being taught to "hate" their homeland, adding that all ties that Ukraine nationals have with their family members back home were being snapped.

“We’re trying to get (Ukrainian) children back home, but time goes by. What will happen to them? Those children in Russia are told to hate Ukraine and all ties with their families are broken. This is clearly a genocide,” Zelenskyy said at the UNGA session.

According to experts, Zelenskyy's participation in the ongoing General Assembly session will boost worldwide support for Ukraine amid the continuing armed conflict with Russia.

Further, during his address at the UNGA session, Zelenksyy said "unity" alone can make sure that such aggressions do not happen again.“It takes our unity to make sure that aggression will not [happen] again,” the Ukrainian President said.

The visit this year marks the first by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to the General Assembly since Russia launched a "full-scale invasion" of his nation in February 2022.

More than 140 world leaders are meeting to discuss the pressing world issues at the 78th session of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City.

After the UNGA session, Zelenskyy is likely to visit Washington DC, for his second wartime appearance before the US Congress.

