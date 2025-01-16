"Testament to innovation...ability to create those jobs": QS CEO Turner "Congratulates" India for strong position in World Future Skills Index

Brighton [UK], January 16 : Jessica Turner, CEO of QS Quacquarelli Symonds, congratulated India on Thursday after the inaugural QS World Future Skills Index identified India's job market as one of the world's most ready to recruit for the most in-demand future skills, including in the key areas of AI, digital and green technologies.

The country ranked second globally in the "future of work" dimension, just behind the United States. Praising India, Turner said, "It's right behind the US and that really is a testament to the innovation in the Indian economy and the ability to create those jobs that are future-facing and that are absorbing graduates from Indian Universities and creating opportunities for the economy in India and across the world. Congratulations."

Turner extended congratulations to India, its people, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the country's performance in the index. "...I would like to say congratulations to India, to the people of India and PM Modi. India, along four dimensions of the index - one of them is the future of work and India is the number 2 country globally for the future of work in our World Future Skills Index," she said.

The QS World Future Skills Index evaluates countries across four dimensions: future of work, innovation, skills landscape, and employability. India's strong performance in the index reflects its growing reputation as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

The recognition is a nod to the Indian government's efforts to promote skills development and entrepreneurship, particularly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The country's thriving startup ecosystem, investments in education and training, and initiatives to promote digital literacy have all contributed to its strong showing in the index.

As the global job market continues to evolve, India's preparedness for future in-demand skills will be a key factor in driving economic growth and development. With its strong foundation in innovation and skills development, India is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and cement its status as a leader in the global economy.

In this new index, India is placed 25th overall when all four indicators are combined and is recognised as a Future Skills Contender. Additionally, India excels in the Future of Work indicator, securing the world's second-highest score (99.1), trailing the US by less than a point as the overall leader in the index.

India's strong ability to attract venture capital fundingdespite global downturnsreinforces its reputation as having a resilient and dynamic investment ecosystem. Furthermore, QS analysis highlights India's notable readiness to integrate AI into its workforce, setting it apart from many other countries that are slower to adopt emerging technologies.

