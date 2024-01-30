Texas Fire: Major Blaze Erupts at Chicken Farm in Northeast Brazos County; Watch Vido

A massive fire was reported at Feather Crest Farms in Northeast Brazos County, Texas. Videos shared on social media show black plumes of smoke emanating from Feather Crest Farms as it burns on the South end near Democrat Road in Texas. Multiple fire departments are still battling a large fire burning at a chicken farm in a rural part of Northeast Brazos County.

The reason for the fire is still unclear. However, no injuries or deaths have been reported. Multiple roads surrounding the fire were closed, according to local reports citing authorities. Vehicles in the area are asked to stay away so that emergency crews can continue to come in and out of the property.

Firefighters from Brazos, Robertson, and Madison counties are assisting and have to shuttle water from other areas, resulting in low water pressure for some Kurten residents, reports said. Authorities say the fire is within a metal building, making it too dangerous to send firefighters into the structure. They also noted that the calm winds are helping with extinguishing the fire.